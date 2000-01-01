DeepSeek R1 2,494,310 tokens/sec 288x GB300 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 (72x GB300-288GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB300 4388 99% of FP16 (exact match 81.9132%) mlperf_deepseek_r1

486,141 tokens/sec 72x GB200 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 (72x GB200-186GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB200 4388 99% of FP16 (exact match 81.9132%) mlperf_deepseek_r1

70,326 tokens/sec 8x B300 NVIDIA DGX B300 (8x B300-SXM-270GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B300 4388 99% of FP16 (exact match 81.9132%) mlperf_deepseek_r1

58,582 tokens/sec 8x B200 Nebius B200 n1 (8x B200-SXM-180GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B200 4388 99% of FP16 (exact match 81.9132%) mlperf_deepseek_r1

gpt-oss 120B 1,046,150 tokens/sec 72x GB300 Nebius GB300 NVL72 (72x GB300-288GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB300 6396 99% of 83.13% AIME25, GPQA Diamond, LiveCodeBench v6

879,542 tokens/sec 72x GB200 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 (72x GB200-186GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB200 6396 99% of 83.13% AIME25, GPQA Diamond, LiveCodeBench v6

111,496 tokens/sec 8x B300 Cisco UCS C880A M8 (8x NVIDIA B300-SXM-270GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B300 6396 99% of 83.13% AIME25, GPQA Diamond, LiveCodeBench v6

93,071 tokens/sec 8x B200 LLM-D v0.5.0,Openshift 4.20.12,NVIDIA 8xB200-SXM-180GB NVIDIA B200 6396 99% of 83.13% AIME25, GPQA Diamond, LiveCodeBench v6

Qwen3-VL 235B 61 tokens/sec 4x GB300 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 (4x GB300-288GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB300 48289 99% of BF16 (Category Hierarchical F1 Score >= 0.7824) Shopify Product Catalogue

44 tokens/sec 4x GB200 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 (4x GB200-186GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB200 48289 99% of BF16 (Category Hierarchical F1 Score >= 0.7824) Shopify Product Catalogue

78 tokens/sec 8x B300 Nebius B300 n1 (8x B300-SXM-270GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B300 48289 99% of BF16 (Category Hierarchical F1 Score >= 0.7824) Shopify Product Catalogue

79 tokens/sec 8x B200 Dell B200,8xB200-SXM-180GB,RHEL 10.1,vLLM CentML:mlperf-inf-mm-q3vl-v6.0 NVIDIA B200 48289 99% of BF16 (Category Hierarchical F1 Score >= 0.7824) Shopify Product Catalogue

Llama3.1 405B 19,512 tokens/sec 72x GB300 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 (72x GB300-288GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB300 8313 99% of FP16 ((GovReport + LongDataCollections + 65 Sample from LongBench)rougeL=21.6666, (Remaining samples of the dataset)exact_match=90.1335). Additionally, for both cases tokens per sample should be between than 90% and 110% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=684.68) Subset of LongBench, LongDataCollections, Ruler, GovReport

15,462 tokens/sec 72x GB200 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 (72x GB200-186GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB200 8313 99% of FP16 ((GovReport + LongDataCollections + 65 Sample from LongBench)rougeL=21.6666, (Remaining samples of the dataset)exact_match=90.1335). Additionally, for both cases tokens per sample should be between than 90% and 110% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=684.68) Subset of LongBench, LongDataCollections, Ruler, GovReport

1,971 tokens/sec 8x B300 Cisco UCS C880A M8 (8x NVIDIA B300-SXM-270GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B300 8313 99% of FP16 ((GovReport + LongDataCollections + 65 Sample from LongBench)rougeL=21.6666, (Remaining samples of the dataset)exact_match=90.1335). Additionally, for both cases tokens per sample should be between than 90% and 110% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=684.68) Subset of LongBench, LongDataCollections, Ruler, GovReport

1,350 tokens/sec 8x B200 NVIDIA DGX B200 (8x B200-SXM-180GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B200 8313 99% of FP16 ((GovReport + LongDataCollections + 65 Sample from LongBench)rougeL=21.6666, (Remaining samples of the dataset)exact_match=90.1335). Additionally, for both cases tokens per sample should be between than 90% and 110% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=684.68) Subset of LongBench, LongDataCollections, Ruler, GovReport

Llama2 70B 1,126,850 tokens/sec 72x GB300 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 (72x GB300-288GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB300 24576 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=44.4312, rouge2=22.0352, rougeL=28.6162). Additionally, for both cases the generation length of the tokens per sample should be more than 90% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=294.45) OpenOrca (max_seq_len=1024)

888,054 tokens/sec 72x GB200 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 (72x GB200-186GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB200 24576 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=44.4312, rouge2=22.0352, rougeL=28.6162). Additionally, for both cases the generation length of the tokens per sample should be more than 90% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=294.45) OpenOrca (max_seq_len=1024)

112,954 tokens/sec 8x B300 NVIDIA DGX B300 (8x B300-SXM-270GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B300 24576 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=44.4312, rouge2=22.0352, rougeL=28.6162). Additionally, for both cases the generation length of the tokens per sample should be more than 90% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=294.45) OpenOrca (max_seq_len=1024)

104,572 tokens/sec 8x B200 HPE ProLiant Compute XD685 (8x NVIDIA B200 180GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B200 24576 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=44.4312, rouge2=22.0352, rougeL=28.6162). Additionally, for both cases the generation length of the tokens per sample should be more than 90% of the reference (tokens_per_sample=294.45) OpenOrca (max_seq_len=1024)

Llama3.1 8B 166,745 tokens/sec 8x B300 XA NB3I-E12 NVIDIA B300 13368 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=42.9865, rouge2=20.1235, rougeL=29.9881). Additionally, for both cases the total generation length of the texts should be more than 90% of the reference (gen_len=8167644) CNN Dailymail (v3.0.0, max_seq_len=2048)

160,403 tokens/sec 8x B200 NVIDIA DGX B200 (8x B200-SXM-180GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B200 13368 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=42.9865, rouge2=20.1235, rougeL=29.9881). Additionally, for both cases the total generation length of the texts should be more than 90% of the reference (gen_len=8167644) CNN Dailymail (v3.0.0, max_seq_len=2048)

Wan2.2 0.037 samples/sec 4x GB300 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 (4x GB300-288GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB300 248 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=42.9865, rouge2=20.1235, rougeL=29.9881) VBench prompts

0.027 samples/sec 4x GB200 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 (4x GB200-186GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB200 248 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=42.9865, rouge2=20.1235, rougeL=29.9881) VBench prompts

0.059 samples/sec 8x B300 NVIDIA DGX B300 (8x B300-SXM-270GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B300 248 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=42.9865, rouge2=20.1235, rougeL=29.9881) VBench prompts

0.046 samples/sec 8x B200 NVIDIA DGX B200 (8x B200-SXM-180GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B200 248 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (rouge1=42.9865, rouge2=20.1235, rougeL=29.9881) VBench prompts

DLRMv3 104,637 samples/sec 72x GB200 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 (72x GB200-186GB_aarch64, TensorRT) NVIDIA GB200 34996 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (AUC=80.31%) Synthetic Streaming 100B Dataset

10,737 samples/sec 8x B200 Camarero PDI200A2HG-810 (8x B200-SXM-180GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B200 34996 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (WER=2.0671%) Synthetic Streaming 100B Dataset

Whisper 50,562 samples/sec 8x B300 NVIDIA DGX B300 (8x B300-SXM-270GB, TensorRT) NVIDIA B300 1633 99% of FP32 and 99.9% of FP32 (WER=2.0671%) LibriSpeech