2. Adapting to different camera types Learn how TAO Toolkit allows pretrained models to be adapted to new domains, environments or sensors with ease.

2.1 Industry problem All computer vision applications require an AI model to sense the world around it. Cameras are the most commonly used sensor for this purpose, enabling an AI model to take in visual inputs and complete tasks such as object classification, detection, and tracking. When AI models that rely on cameras are deployed in the field, they must work well for different conditions caused by environmental and technological factors. The types of cameras and their locations can lead to image distortions, color shifting, and changes in brightness levels. Addressing these and other constraints by customizing a model to work in a specific environment is crucial for rapid field deployment. For example, infrared (IR) or thermal cameras are extremely useful in capturing images in a low light environment because they don’t use the visible light spectrum. Although IR cameras work in the dark, the image output of an IR camera lacks color data, is often low resolution, and doesn’t have clear contours between objects. These can pose many challenges when trying to use an AI model trained with regular RGB images on an IR dataset. However, NVIDIA pretrained models help reduce data and train times even across different camera types and environmental conditions. Figure 1. Infrared images

2.2 Start with a pretrained AI model The PeopleNet pretrained model, which has been trained on more than a million images, can detect people in crowded environments, partially occluded people, and people at low resolutions.The model was trained on images from well-lit areas. In its original form, it performs poorly on images from a thermal IR camera. Using the TAO Toolkit, the model can be adapted to perform well on IR images. Figure 2. NVIDIA PeopleNet detecting people To show the power of transfer learning across different camera types, this task adapts the NVIDIA pretrained PeopleNet model to work for thermal infrared images. It shows how pretrained models require less data and achieve higher accuracy by training two models on differently sized datasets from an IR camera.