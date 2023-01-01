DOCA LTS Downloads and Previous Releases

Previous releases of DOCA and documentation can be found using the links below. Please select the release you want from the list below and be sure to check https://docs.nvidia.com/networking for more recent software appropriate for your hardware configuration.
Latest Releases
DOCA 2.7 Update 1 (June 2024), Versioned Online Documentation
DOCA 2.5.2 LTS Update (June 2024), Versioned Online Documentation
DOCA 1.5.3 LTS Update 1 (June 2024), Versioned Online Documentation
Archived ReleasesDOCA 2.7.0 (April 2024), Versioned Online Documentation
