NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices

Ready to accelerate your vision AI journey from the edge to any cloud? This suite of powerful cloud-native microservices and reference applications will help you fast-track the development and deployment of your vision AI applications.

Download for Jetson Orin Download for Enterprise GPU

Metropolis microservices give you powerful, customizable, cloud-native building blocks for developing vision AI applications and solutions—built to run on NVIDIA Cloud and data center GPUs, along with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ edge AI platform. These services let you unlock business insights for a wide range of spaces, ranging from retail stores and warehouses to airports and roadways. And they’re brought to life with reference applications that address a variety of challenging vision AI use-cases, including multi-camera tracking, occupancy heatmaps, AI-powered NVRs, and more.



Metropolis microservices make it far easier and faster to prototype, build, test, and scale deployments from edge to cloud with enhanced resilience and security. And with NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson, developers can future-proof their apps by bringing the latest generative AI capabilities to the edge through simple API calls.